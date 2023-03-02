'All quiet' as Wellingborough A509 London Road tree felling put on hold for today

Protesters campaigning against the removal of an avenue of trees have welcomed the temporary pause in felling as high-level behind-closed-doors talks take place.

Residents had been preparing their tactics for when the scheduled road closure, due 9.30am this morning, would allow felling work to restart.

But a site manager for Buckingham Group confirmed to the group gathered under the remaining trees that work felling work had been paused.

Contractors have not felled any trees today

Activist film maker David Purnell, of Purple Vision, said: “The police said there wouldn’t be any tree felling. The officer went to get Chris the site manager. He came up to the gate and told us that because of meetings going on in the background today and tomorrow there wouldn’t be any felling.”

Contractors who last week chopped down 14 trees and one-and-a-half earlier this week remained on site but their chainsaws lay silent and unused.

Another protester confirmed it was ‘all quiet’ at The Embankment site.

Yesterday, Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northants Council, invited developer Vistry to a meeting on Friday (March 3) with himself and MP for Wellingborough Peter Bone. He urged a pause in felling and requested that all the documents relating to the planning process be made available to members of the public.

