All aboard Northamptonshire’s new river boat experience now open at Chester House Estate

A unique boating experience has opened at The Chester House Estate.

It has been made possible thanks to a partnership with Watermeadow Park and Discover Northamptonshire, providing trips along the River Nene to enjoy the natural landscape.

Hosting up to eight people at one time, visitors can experience a 40-minute round trip along the river, seeing dragonflies, plants, swans and a beautiful weir as the boat reaches the half-way point.

Clark Smith-Stanley, director of Watermeadow Park River Experiences, said: “I am delighted to be working with Discover Northamptonshire to provide boat experiences from The Chester House Estate this summer.

"It’s the perfect location to offer River Boat Experiences due to the estate’s location on the River Nene, showcasing our county’s natural beauty through a relaxing trip on the water.

“This is a brand new experience, so we are encouraging families and visitors to leave their feedback so we can develop this unique experience further.

"We have future plans to develop afternoon tea packages and romantic trips with prosecco and strawberries.

"We wish to test the demand for visitors this year, in the hope to develop a water taxi between the Wellingborough Embankment, Chester House Estate and Rushden Lakes over the next couple of years.”

The Chester House Estate provides a mooring station for paddleboarders, boats and canoes to stop off and enjoy the estate all year round.

The river boat will depart from the mooring station at the Estate, where the team will greet visitors.

The boat will then take a 40-minute trip along the River Nene, and return to the same mooring station.

There will be a variety of ticket options available with under three-years free, well-behaved dogs are also welcome.

The team is also providing private boat hire opportunities for two to eight people.

Boat trips will run every weekend from 11am to 3pm, with the first trips due to take place last weekend (July 6).

You can book your River Boat tickets here: https://chesterhouseestate.org/river-boat-experience/