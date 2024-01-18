The school was bombed during the Second World War

A special assembly was held at Alfred Lord Tennyson School in Rushden to present the Poppy Cup, awarded to the school for its charitable efforts in support of the Royal British Legion (RBL).

Lynne Baker of the Rushden Branch of the Royal British Legion and governor of the school led the assembly on Tuesday, praising the students for their fundraising, having collected £219.39.

When addressing the pupils at Alfred Lord Tennyson, she said: “You did an excellent job, you have every reason to be proud.

“You have no idea how much this money does to help people, your money will go towards helping people move on with their lives.

“We think this school is very special.”

Lynne and her husband Jake, who is chairman of the Rushden branch of the RBL, were on hand to present the cup, which the school has received three times.

The school, formerly known as Alfred Street Junior School before amalgamating with Tennyson Road Infant School in September of last year, was bombed in October 1940 during the Battle of Britain, and is affiliated with the Royal British Legion, bringing awareness to its history.

During the bombing raids over Rushden, seven students lost their lives, and a memorial garden rests in the school premises to help current students to learn about how the Second World War has shaped the Alfred Street school.