Aldi recruiting 90 staff for Northamptonshire stores including Kettering and Corby

Aldi is currently looking to hire 90 colleagues in Northamptonshire.

The supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles across the region, with salaries of up to £63,000.

This includes full and part-time positions such as caretaker and store assistant, all the way up to store manager.

Aldi is recruiting in Northamptonshire

Stores in Northamptonshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Corby and Kettering.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket opening a number of new stores across the UK in the next year.

Aldi is also currently recruiting for 450 jobs at its 11 regional distribution centres up and down the country.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK, said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher as more and more people realise they can make significant savings on every shop without compromising on quality.

"It’s more important than ever that we are making it even easier for more people to shop with us – including by opening dozens of new stores.

“Our success is dependent on the amazing work that colleagues do, day in and day out, and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands more colleagues to Team Aldi throughout 2023.”

Store assistants at Aldi receive a starting pay of £11.00 an hour nationally, rising to £11.90, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

Aldi also recently increased pay rates for around 7,000 warehouse workers, with warehouse selectors now receiving a minimum starting salary of £13.18 per hour.