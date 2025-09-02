Alan and Phil from Kettering and Corby celebrate 50 years of service to councils

Alan Heels and Phil Doherty began their careers in local government as apprentices at the age of 16, and this month have each racked up half a century in their post.

Alan initially worked for the council in Kettering, whilst Phil began his council employment for Corby.

Each worked for North Northamptonshire Council from its creation in Spring 2021 and yet, despite their long careers, it was only recently that Alan and Phil met.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “Phil’s fifty years of service represent an extraordinary legacy of dedication and professionalism. His unwavering commitment to our community is deeply valued, and we are proud to honour his remarkable contribution.”

Alan Heels and Phil Doherty with chief executive of NNC, Adele Wylie

“Alan exemplifies the values we hold dear in public service - integrity, hard work, and a genuine commitment to others. His support for colleagues and tenants alike strengthens our service and sets a powerful example for us all.”

Over the course of 50 years Alan and Phil have noted a number of changes, including being issued with bicycles as their early mode of work transport, and later using walkie-talkies for communications.

Council staff have praised the pair’s tenure in local government, calling them 'truly inspiring.’

Adele Wylie, chief executive of the council, recently enjoyed spending time with Alan and Phil. She said: “It’s incredible to have two absolute superstars who have worked for us for 50 years each. During our meeting I found them truly inspiring and it’s clear their experience is so valuable. I hope we can all join in recognising the 50-year achievement of both Alan and Phil.”