Air Scout leader from Corby 'shocked' by invitation to King's Coronation

A Scout leader from Corby who nearly ignored the invitation of a lifetime after mistaking it for spam says he is proud but shocked after being invited to attend King Charles III’s coronation.

Robert Moore received an email inviting him to the service at Westminster Abbey on May 6, in recognition of his volunteer and charity work – but he thought it was a phishing email.

Luckily he realised it was genuine and he has since received the gold embossed invitation from Buckingham Palace.

Robert Moore with his invitation to the coronation for King Charles and Queen Camilla

He is one of 450 other community champions from around the UK awarded British Empire Medals (BEM) who will be guests at the ceremony, sitting in the nave of the abbey.

The 41-year-old said: “I initially thought the email from the Department for Media, Culture and Sport was a phishing scam until I verified that it was genuine and last week received the official invite from Buckingham Palace through the post.

"I’m so proud to be selected. The eyes of the world are going to be on us. It will be a piece of history. I could be the only Corby person in the abbey. Where I’m going to be seated they will all process past us.”

Safety manager Robert, who lives in Corby with wife Rebecca, was given the BEM in 2020 for voluntary services to the community including his involvement with the Sywell Air Scout Group.

Setting off at dawn from Corby he will travel to London in order to pass through into the secure zone around the abbey at 7.30am and be seated at 9.30am for the 11am start.

He said: “I shall scoff some breakfast before I leave the house. All the tube stations are going to be shut near the abbey so I’ll have to go south to get to the security checkpoint.

"I might have to put some things in my jacket pocket. We are allowed mobile phones but obviously switched off. We have been told we have to hold on until all the diplomats have left at about 1.30pm. The abbey is going to be really busy.

"There’s only 2,000 people going to be in the abbey and I’m one of them. My mum’s really proud and my wife’s grandma phoned up to ask questions. It’s very exciting.”

The former Rockingham Primary, Beanfield Secondary School and Tresham College student is currently helping to run the only Air Scout group in the county based at Sywell.

He was awarded the BEM for his voluntary community work after being nominated by a group member where he works with young people aged 10 to 14.

It will be Robert’s first visit to Westminster Abbey since he was a schoolboy but he is no stranger to royalty after meeting Princess Anne when he was a teenager and Princess Alexandra at a Buckingham Palace garden party. He also was a volunteer marshall at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral cortege.

He said: “I was volunteering at the Queen’s funeral so I know how busy it’s going to be. The viewing areas are very restricted so it will be first come, first served. I know a few people who will be out on the route – I’m aware of one more Corby person helping. The Scouts are also one of the organisations supporting marshalling and route lining for the Coronation Parade.”

To prepare for the occasion Robert has bought a new uniform to be as smart as possible. Commemorative coin collector Robert is also hoping he may be able to get souvenirs.

He said: “I know at the last Coronation people were able to buy their chairs. I imagined what it would be like trying to get the chair back on the train – it would be quite difficult but I would buy one if the price was right. I’m hoping we can keep the order of service and there was talk of a Coronation medal.”

But Robert will definitely be keeping one piece of memorabilia, the ornately illustrated invitation on recycled paper from King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

He said: "The pictures don’t do the invitation justice. It’s embossed with gold and is huge. I took it to show my scouts but didn’t let them hold it I didn’t want any finger marks on it. I’m going to get it framed.”

1st Sywell Air Scouts are part of Wellingborough District Scouts. The group meets weekly and are always recruiting new members including new adult leaders.

Contact details can be found at https://sywellairscoutgroup.co.uk/

Coronation facts

- The coronation is a state occasion, which means the government controls the guest list.

- In addition to members of the Royal Family, attendee include the prime minister, UK politicians from the Commons and House of Lords, heads of state from across the world, and other countries’ royal families.

- The congregation will shout God Save the King! and trumpets will play a fanfare

