'Air raid siren' riddle as Corby residents try to pin down unusual noise

People living in the south of Corby have been left scratching their heads after hearing an ‘air raid siren’ late in the evenings.

People living on the Danesholme estate heard the noise just after 9.30 on Thursday evening (February 20). Others said they had heard it on Sunday night.

They have now asked our reporters to try to find the source of the sound.

One said: “It sounds just like a WWII siren."

People in Corby are puzzled by the sound of a wartime air raid siren. Image: ChatGPT

And another said: “We thought we had a tsunami coming.”

One local offered a potential answer, suggesting that perhaps it was the siren at Boughton House in nearby Kettering.

This style of re-purposed alarm is not unusual at stately homes.

Our reporter asked Boughton House whether it had been their alarm going off.

A spokesman said: “There is a WWII era air raid siren built into the system at Boughton House but it wasn't us at these times. The fire system is tested on Mondays around 10.30am but that is the only time it is likely to have been heard.”

They suggested we contact Rockingham Castle, which we did, but Rockingham said that they didn’t have a siren on their property.

We have also contacted Great Oakley Hall to ask if they have a similar siren.

We’re still scratching our heads, so if you have any suggestions as to the source of the noise, please email [email protected]