Air ambulance called to Wellingborough street after collision between bus and electric scooter

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:10 GMT
A rider of an electric scooter has been airlifted to hospital after he was in collision with a double-decker bus.

The incident took place in Oxford Street at about 11.10am (September 16) when a man in his 50s sustained a serious leg injury.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We received reports of a road traffic collision between the rider of an electric scooter and a double decker bus in Oxford Street, Wellingborough, shortly before 11.10am today (September 16).

“As a result of the collision, the rider – a man in his 50s – has sustained a serious leg injury. He has been taken by air ambulance to the University Coventry Hospital.”

Road closures surrounding the area were lifted shortly before 1pm.

