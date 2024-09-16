Air ambulance called to Wellingborough street after collision between bus and electric scooter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rider of an electric scooter has been airlifted to hospital after he was in collision with a double-decker bus.

The incident took place in Oxford Street at about 11.10am (September 16) when a man in his 50s sustained a serious leg injury.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We received reports of a road traffic collision between the rider of an electric scooter and a double decker bus in Oxford Street, Wellingborough, shortly before 11.10am today (September 16).

“As a result of the collision, the rider – a man in his 50s – has sustained a serious leg injury. He has been taken by air ambulance to the University Coventry Hospital.”

Road closures surrounding the area were lifted shortly before 1pm.