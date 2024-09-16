Air ambulance called to Wellingborough street after collision between bus and electric scooter
The incident took place in Oxford Street at about 11.10am (September 16) when a man in his 50s sustained a serious leg injury.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “We received reports of a road traffic collision between the rider of an electric scooter and a double decker bus in Oxford Street, Wellingborough, shortly before 11.10am today (September 16).
“As a result of the collision, the rider – a man in his 50s – has sustained a serious leg injury. He has been taken by air ambulance to the University Coventry Hospital.”
Road closures surrounding the area were lifted shortly before 1pm.
