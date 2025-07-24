Air ambulance called to emergency incident in Northamptonshire village as man sustains chest injuries

By Alison Bagley
Published 24th Jul 2025, 14:28 BST
An air ambulance has attended an incident in a village near Corby after a man received chest injuries.

Emergency services were called yesterday morning (July 23) to the incident in Gretton with an air ambulance crew arriving just after 8.15am.

It is believed that a man had been crushed between a van and a stone wall in the Arnhill Road area.

He was helped by locals including a paramedic.

Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance file pictureplaceholder image
Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance file picture

A spokesman for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance said: “The Air Ambulance Service attended an incident in Gretton, Northamptonshire yesterday (July 23).

"Our critical care crew arrived on scene at 8.17 and assisted a patient who had sustained chest injuries who was then taken by air to University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire.”

