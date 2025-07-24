Air ambulance called to emergency incident in Northamptonshire village as man sustains chest injuries
Emergency services were called yesterday morning (July 23) to the incident in Gretton with an air ambulance crew arriving just after 8.15am.
It is believed that a man had been crushed between a van and a stone wall in the Arnhill Road area.
He was helped by locals including a paramedic.
A spokesman for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance said: “The Air Ambulance Service attended an incident in Gretton, Northamptonshire yesterday (July 23).
"Our critical care crew arrived on scene at 8.17 and assisted a patient who had sustained chest injuries who was then taken by air to University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.