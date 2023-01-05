The chief executive of The Air Ambulance Service has resigned from his position, which comes almost five years after a petition was started for him to leave his role after an alleged misuse of charity funds.

Andy Williamson stepped down as CEO on November 18, 2022, but no statement was received by the media or this newspaper at the time.

The service told Chronicle & Echo: “A statement was issued at the time, which was received by all staff, volunteers, external partners, charity bodies and additional stakeholders.”

Andy Williamson, the former CEO of The Air Ambulance Service after resigning on November 18, 2022.

The statement released upon Mr Williamson’s departure read: “Following more than 18 years at The Air Ambulance Service, Andy Williamson, the chief executive, has decided now is the time to do other things.

“Consequently, the Board of Trustees have agreed with Andy that he will step down as chief executive officer with immediate effect. We acknowledge Andy’s long service.

“With the development of our next strategy and opportunities such as the new Children’s Air Ambulance service, this is an exciting time. We can all be proud of our recent achievements and look forward to the future with enthusiasm.”

This comes nearly five years after it was reported by Chronicle & Echo in March 2018 that a petition was started to call for Mr Williamson to step down from his role, amid claims he misspent charity funds.

At that time, the Charities Commission had reopened an investigation into The Air Ambulance Service, which is entirely funded by donations covering counties including Northamptonshire.

Just a week before the Chronicle & Echo report, The Sunday Times alleged Mr Williamson had used charity resources for his own benefit – claiming he failed to declare a membership to a celebrity concierge company called Sincura.

In March 2018, the Air Ambulance Service refuted the claims entirely, stating Mr Williamson was offered a complimentary subscription to Sincura, who they said were brought on board in 2016 to help with the charity’s fundraising efforts.

Talking to Chronicle & Echo back then, the anonymous petitioner and Air Ambulance employee said: “People don’t have faith in him as a leader. There was a meeting to address this and a lot of people spoke up.”

Sincura claimed that, during his membership with The Sincura Group, all requests were logged in a call management system.

The requests received from Mr Williamson allegedly included a ‘meet and greet’ with Little Mix – as arranging meet and greets with celebrities was one of their luxury services.

The company says he also requested "Ivy Club membership for him and Eastenders actor Adam Woodyatt", who plays the character Ian Beale.

It was claimed Wimbledon tickets for him and his wife and a meeting with actor Charlie Sheen were also among the requests made by Mr Williamson.

At the time, The Air Ambulance Service said no charity funds were used by Mr Williamson as part of his membership, and also refuted the claims made in the petition of staff unrest.

The investigation opened by the Charities Commission was closed and the The Air Ambulance Service was cleared.

