Aggressive door-to-door seller sought by police

Officers want to speak to this chap in connection with the incident

This is the face of a man police want to speak to in connection with a public order incident in an East Northamptonshire village.

The man was selling items door-to-door in Main Road, Collyweston, when he became rude and aggressive towards the woman who had answered the door to him.

During the incident he made threats of violence toward he victim as well as making inappropriate comments of a sexual nature before he made off towards the village.

The incident happened last Friday (June 10) between 8am and 11am.