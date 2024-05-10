The Eloquent Fold's Phiona Richards (left) and Carole Miles (right) had tea with Corby mayor Leanne Buckingham (centre) to celebrate the positive impact of their work on the local community. Image: Eloquent Fold

A duo who founded a hugely successful creative community scheme have hosted the mayor of Corby for afternoon tea, along with their members.

The Eloquent Fold is an organisation formed to help bring out Corby’s creative side.

Founded by local artists Phiona Richards and Carole Miles, the group had tea and a chat with outgoing Mayor Leanne Buckingham

The event took place yesterday (Thursday, May 9) at Corby Conservative Club and was aimed at celebrating local achievements and artistic endeavours.

A group of about 18 women aged over 50 took part in the event.

The Eloquent Fold, twice nominated for The Creative Spirit of Corby Award, are known for their vibrant and engaging community projects.

They have recently been actively involved in the project titled ‘Pebble In My Pocket,’ which offers support, friendship and creative outlets for women who might be struggling with isolation.

It’s funded by the People's Health Trust, using money raised through Health Lottery East.

The project began in October 2022 and focuses on creating an inclusive space for women over 50. It combines social gatherings at The Paletto Lounge with creative workshops at Corby Library every fortnight. The scheme fosters the development of new skills and the formation of meaningful relationships.

Phiona said: "Our members have truly blossomed over the past 18 months. Inviting national artists to our workshops has been a highlight, but afternoon tea with Mayor Buckingham was undoubtedly a crown jewel of our gatherings."

The idea to host the Mayor was sparked by Patricia Webster, a proactive member of The Eloquent Fold, who saw the event as a perfect opportunity to showcase the group’s accomplishments.

The afternoon was filled with warmth and lively discussions about the group’s impact and the role of art in enriching community life.

The gathering was not just a chance to sip tea and enjoy delicate treats; it was a testament to what can be achieved when community leaders and local citizens come together under the banner of creative collaboration.

The People's Health Trust is an independent charity investing in local communities to help create a society without health inequalities through funding, support and using evidence and learning to influence change.

It works closely with six community interest companies raising money through The Health Lottery.