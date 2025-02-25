After-fire investigation due at site of Wellingborough industrial estate blaze

An investigation into a fire at a recycling yard on a Wellingborough industrial estate blaze is due to take place today.

Firefighters remained overnight on the scene at Cawleys Waste & Resource Management in Nielson Road damping down the fire that was reported shortly after 2pm yesterday (Monday, February 24).

The blaze in a huge pile of rubbish stored in the yard next to the Midland Mainline caused dense smoke to billow across the tracks, disrupting services between Northamptonshire and London.

Nielson Road/NFRS

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Crews have remained at the incident overnight and this morning dampening down the fire, which is now out, and we will be leaving shortly.

“An after-fire investigation is due to take place later today.”

Residents and staff in nearby businesses had been advised to keep their doors and windows shut to prevent smoke from entering premises.

Four crews from Earls Barton, Wellingborough, Irthlingborough and Rushden attended the blaze, as well as an aerial appliance from Moulton.

Crews used hose-reel jets to contain and put out the fire.