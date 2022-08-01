Afghan families victims of hate crimes after fleeing war-torn homeland for Northamptonshire

Afghan families who fled their war-torn country for sanctuary in Northamptonshire have been victims of hate crime, police revealed.

Members of the police engagement team visited groups of settlers to offer help and support to those housed in the country under government schemes including Operation Warm Welcome.

More than 16,000 Afghanistan citizens arrived in the UK following the Taliban takeover in 2021 — including around 400 who were offered places in Northamptonshire — many of whom worked for or alongside British armed forces in the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police got together with members of the county's new Afghan communities last week

Hate crime adviser Nick Stephens admitted: “Most people are very welcoming to those who have resettled in our communities.

“Sadly, however, some of the people who have been housed in the county are the victims of hate crime. It is important they know we are here to help.

“We work very closely with our local authority colleagues to provide support to everyone who has resettled in the county.

“Police officers and members of staff across the force regularly visit the families to share information on their specific policing roles as well as crime prevention, road safety and where to go if they are a victim of crime.

“Since my last visit most of those who arrived in the county last year have been resettled outside of Northamptonshire, so it was an ideal opportunity to introduce ourselves to new faces.”