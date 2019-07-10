Affordable housing schemes in Northants highlighted

The progress of much-needed affordable housing schemes, from start to finish, have been showcased by Northamptonshire Rural Housing Association (NRHA).

To help celebrate National Rural Housing Week, which this year had the theme Building for Rural Communities, members of the NRHA Board took the opportunity to tour new development sites.

They visited Nassington and Brigstock where work is due to start on site later this year, as well as calling in to see residents who moved into their new homes one year ago at Yarwell.

Rural Housing Week aims to shine a spotlight on successful developments that offer a lifeline to local people in rural towns and villages, and to reinforce the message that housing is vital for the survival of rural communities and services.

Five new homes for affordable rent and four for shared ownership were completed in Yarwell last year and showcased during Rural Housing Week 2018.

One year on, East Northamptonshire and Northamptonshire County Councillor Annabel de Capell Brooke joined board members in seeing how the properties are continuing to offer a lifeline to people with a local connection to Yarwell, who wouldn’t otherwise have been able to afford to remain in the village.

She said: “It was great to visit residents of Dovecote Close to see first-hand how these affordable homes have benefited the local community and complemented the village. The rural location benefits wonderful views across the valley and I hope residents will enjoy their new homes for many years to come.”

Board members also called in to see two planned sites. At Nassington NRHA will be starting work this year on the third phase of its small rural scheme. Nine additional homes will be built to meet the ongoing need for local homes for local people. NRHA is working on the scheme in partnership with Northamptonshire housebuilder, Snowdon Homes, with the full support of the local community.

At Brigstock, members were shown where six new homes are planned, with one for affordable rent and five for shared ownership.

The affordable properties will help prevent people from being priced out of the village they know and love.

NRHA company secretary Richard Mugglestone said: “We are committed to providing affordable homes for local people and families who would not otherwise be able to afford to live within their own communities.

“Rural Housing Week was the perfect opportunity for our Board members to view the progress of some of our latest schemes and to hear about the huge difference they will make to people in our local communities.”