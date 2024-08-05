Affordable houses on offer to members of armed forces community in Corby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People who have been members of the armed forces are being urged to apply to rent new homes that have been built for them in Corby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housing development at Cheltenham Road on the Oakley Vale estate has been several years in the making – but the 18 properties are now ready for new tenants.

Those eligible are being urged to come forward and apply for one of the homes via the council’s Keyways scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

.The purpose-built properties have been built and designed to help support the Armed Forces community and are designed to reinforce North Northamptonshire Council’s commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant. The development is the first of its kind in the area.

One of the properties on offer to military veterans and their families in Cheltenham Road, Corby. Image: NNC

With some properties already allocated to members of the Armed Forces community, the council is urging anyone who may be eligible to apply via the Keyways website before 5pm on Friday, August 16, as there are some remaining properties available.

Cllr Mark Rowley, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for Housing and Communities, said: “This is a really exciting development and we’re proud of the work that has been done to get the site to this point. But now it’s all about who is going to live and benefit from the development - the Armed Forces community has been thought about at every stage with careful consideration made to the facilities and layouts in each of the properties.

“We are hoping the Cheltenham Road site will become a lovely community where members of the Armed Forces community can come together - whether it be veterans or those currently serving and their families. With this in mind, I would urge anyone who may be eligible and is currently looking for a property to apply before 16 August.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Smithers, Leader of the Council, said: “Members of the Armed Forces play such a vital role in communities, so it’s important that we help and support them in any way we can, that includes being innovative and thinking outside the box. The development at Cheltenham Road is the first of its kind in the area and I am sure it will make such a difference. We look forward to meeting the residents once everyone is settled in.”

More information about NNC’s commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant and the Cheltenham Road site is available on the council’s website.

Full details of the qualifying criteria are available on the Keyways website with each application being carefully assessed for suitability. The council has asked that any household that feels that they meet the qualifying criteria should email the Keyways team at [email protected] and provide full details in order that their application is prioritised for assessment.