News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Aerial pictures show aftermath of two-vehicle crash near Wicksteed Park in Kettering

Police were called at 9.15am today (Wednesday)

By Stephanie Weaver
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 12:10pm

These aerial shots show the aftermath of a crash near Wicksteed Park today (Wednesday).

Police were called to the incident at 9.15am at the junction of Barton Road and Windmill Avenue in Kettering, as shown in these drone pictures taken by Kev Bird.

Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said it was ‘damage only and no injuries.’

Most Popular

The spokesman added that two vehicles were involved, with one of the vehicles being a black Audi.

The aftermath of the crash near Wicksteed Park
Hide Ad
The aftermath of the crash near Wicksteed Park
The aftermath of the crash near Wicksteed Park
Hide Ad
The aftermath of the crash near Wicksteed Park
The aftermath of the crash near Wicksteed Park
Wicksteed ParkPoliceKetteringAudi