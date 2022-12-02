Adult social care is the topic of two showcases in Irthlingborough and Rushden, with North Northamptonshire Council aiming to ‘promote and raise awareness for the services that Adult Social Care provide across the local area.’

Irthlingborough library will host an afternoon on January 18, 2023 from 10am to 3pm, with Rushden Library following one week later on January 25 at the same time.

The events will give attendees the opportunity to speak to staff members, ask questions about adult social care, and gather information and advice. Recruitment opportunities can also be spoken about, giving the public the chance to find out working within Social Care is like.

Leader of the council Jason Smithers said: “Our Adult Social Care services make such a difference to people’s lives across North Northamptonshire and I am pleased that, following similar events held in across 2022, we are holding two more events in the new year so residents can ask questions and find out more about the work being done.”