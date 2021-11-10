Adorable pictures of Northamptonshire Police dogs featured in 2022 calendar

A police dog calendar for 2022 will be released featured hard-working, four-legged officers from Northamptonshire.

After the success of last year, Northamptonshire Police has created a new calendar, which will once again raise money for the Thin Blue Paw Foundarion - a charity that provides vital financial support for both veterinary and rehabilitation treatment for serving and retired police dogs across the UK.

Each month features a different police dog (PD), including PDs Gru, Blue, Olly, Boycie, Rosie, Bryn, Walt, Ebby, Rocky, Mac and Socks,

PD Nala who died in September after retiring from the force in May will also be honoured.

Photographers, PC Ruby Redford and PCSO Kevin Rowlatt, gave up their free time to help snap some of the canine heroes.

The calendar costs £10 (plus postage and packaging), which will be donated to the Thin Blue Paw Foundation.

This year, only a limited number of copies have been made available. The calendar can be purchased here.

Below are five of the Northamptonshire police dogs featured in the calendar.

