Residents will be able to have they say on school admission arrangements for some of north Northants’ most popular schools.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) co-ordinates an annual school admissions consultation on behalf of schools of all types in the council’s area – should they request to be included.

The consultation aims to raise awareness of any proposed changes to school admission arrangements and invites comments from parents, staff and residents.

Some consultations are to change proposed to admission arrangements, but some won’t change admission arrangements – they are being held because the school must consult at least once every seven years.

Proposals included in this year’s consultation would see:

- Brooke Weston Trust: The removal of cognitive ability tests for potential pupils at Brooke Weston Trust secondary schools in the county including Corby’s Brooke Weston Academy, Corby Business Academy and Corby Technical School and Kettering Science Academy.

- Brooke Weston Academy, Corby: changes to academic entry requirements for post-16 pupils.

- Huxlow Academy, Irthlingborough : the reduction of entry to Year 7 students from 180 to 150 students (a class of 30 pupils) by reducing the Published Admission Number (PAN) – the maximum number of pupils that an admission authority will admit to each year group.

- Montsaye Academy, Rothwell: the reduction of entry to Year 7 students from 240 to 210 students (a class of 30 pupils) by reducing the PAN.

- Newton Road School, Rushden : the reduction of entry to students from 45 to 30 students by reducing the PAN.

- Southfield School, Kettering: the removal of the criteria for the admission of 25 per cent quota of male applicants in the sixth form (open to both boys and girls), before allocating remaining places to female students. There will be no quota of male students in the admission criteria.

- St Mary's CE Primary Academy, Burton Latimer: Changing the order of the current over-subscription rules.

- Kettering schools Grange Primary Academy, Hayfield Cross Church of England School, Millbrook Junior School and St Mary's CEVA Primary Academy will not have any changes but need to take part in the seven-year consult.

Any proposed changes will apply for admission applications the following school year – September 2024.

The consultation will runs until Saturday, December 31, this year.

Determination of school admission arrangements by admission authorities must be completed by February 28, 2023, with publication of admission policies as soon as possible. They must be completed by March 15, 2023 and published on schools’ websites with copies sent to the NNC.

To view the consultation go to https://northnorthants.citizenspace.com/school-admissions/2024/ or email School Admissions Consultation at: [email protected]

Comments about any school admission arrangements can be made by emailing [email protected], or by post to

