Ms Wylie is currently executive director of customer and governance at North Northamptonshire Council

North Northants Council (NNC) has revealed who their new chief executive will be – a role that comes with an £176k salary.

Currently executive director of customer and governance at NNC, Adele Wylie’s appointment is subject to approval at full council on Thursday, December 7.

Her selection comes after the previous and NNC’s first chief exec, Rob Bridge, quit to take on a new job at another authority.

Cllr Jason Smithers, NNC leader, said: “Adele is very talented, and I’m absolutely delighted that she has been selected for this key role. Adele exemplifies what can be achieved if you set your heart on something and work hard to achieve it.”

A lawyer by profession, Ms Wylie has held various leadership positions at Rutland County Council and Melton Borough Council prior to NNC. She started at North Northamptonshire in November 2020 as part of a new senior leadership team to deliver the council’s ‘ambitious plans’ for the area. She was appointed as deputy chief executive earlier this year and has also held the statutory role of monitoring officer for the council.

The chief executive ensures services are delivered to residents and turns the elected council’s policy objectives into reality.

Her proposed appointment follows a national recruitment campaign and ‘rigorous recruitment and selection process’ that led to a unanimous vote from all members of the employment panel.

Cllr Smithers added: “We recognised Adele as a talent with the skills to continue building a modern council, with residents at its heart and her ability to bring people together. Her passion for North Northamptonshire was evident throughout the process.

“I believe that this appointment will not only help lead our staff and services to achieve great things; it will inspire others and help attract people into a career at North Northamptonshire Council.

“We are entering the next phase of our journey in improving public services. The challenges ahead are significant. Adele brings a bold and creative approach that will help the council work in new and imaginative ways. This fresh thinking will be critical in taking the innovative leap required to deliver our challenging aspirations for the area.

“I would also like to say a huge thank you to our interim chief executive George Candler. I have greatly appreciated George’s professionalism, advice and commitment to his role, and he has done an excellent job keeping us on course and is hugely valued by our staff, members and partners.”

Ms Wylie said: “I am delighted to be recommended for appointment as chief executive for North Northamptonshire Council. I am excited to be able to work with elected members and my leadership colleagues as chief executive on delivering excellent people-centred services and creating the best opportunities for everyone in North Northamptonshire.