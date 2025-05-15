Action being taken after Travellers arrive at Rushden park

Action is being taken after Travellers arrived at a park in Rushden.

It is believed the group arrived at Spencer Park in Washbrook Road on Tuesday evening.

Rushden Town Council posted a message on its social media channels yesterday (Wednesday), saying: “Rushden Town Council are aware we have Travellers in Spencer Park, this matter is being dealt with as a matter of urgency.”

A spokesman for Northants Police told the Northants Telegraph they haven’t taken any action at the present time, but added: “Rushden Town Council have been very quick to react and have issued a Notice for the Travellers to leave the land today.”

Spencer Park is managed by Rushden Town Council.

Facilities include tennis courts, football pitches, BMX track and children's play areas as well as a pavilion.

It is also home of the junior parkrun which takes place every Sunday morning at 9am – it is a free, fun and friendly weekly 2k event for juniors aged four to 14-years-old.