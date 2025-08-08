An accidental fire at a Wellingborough recycling centre that destroyed tonnes of waste was most likely caused by dumped lithium-ion battery say fire investigators.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to reports of a fire at a privately-owned waste management centre in Neilson Road on Finedon Road Industrial Estate in Wellingborough shortly before 12.30pm yesterday (August 7).

Approximately 100 tonnes of recycling waste was on fire, and at its height five crews and a water bowser tackled the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters damp down the fire at Nielson Road Wellingborough/ NFRS

A spokesman for NFRS said: “By 8.30pm the fire had been extinguished. Crews have intermittently checked the fire throughout the night and this morning for any remaining hotspots to ensure that is safe, and the scene has now been handed back to the site owners.

“The fire was believed to have started accidentally. It is thought likely to be caused by a lithium-ion battery, but due to the severity of the fire damage it cannot be determined exactly what the cause of the initial ignition was.

“However, batteries that aren’t disposed of correctly do pose a fire risk, and we would ask the public to please follow their local authority guidance on how to safely dispose of batteries.”

For advice of how to dispose of batteries safely go to North Northamptonshire Council’s website.