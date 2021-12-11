'Accident waiting to happen' unless Barton Seagrave traffic lights switched on

The new traffic signals are not yet working.

A cyclist says there is an 'accident waiting to happen' at a Barton Seagrave junction because new traffic lights have still not been turned live.

Workers installed the new signals about three months ago where Barton Road meets St Botolph's Road, a move which will eventually making using the junction easier and safer.

But to date the lights have not been switched on - meaning pedestrians and cyclists are still having to negotiate the intersection without traffic stopping for them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cyclist Nick Shaw, who lives on Kettering's Ise Lodge estate, says it's dangerous to use because the new railings mean he has to go further out to see what's coming.

He said: "It's an accident waiting to happen. I use the junction when out cycling and it's dangerous because you almost have to go out into the road to see now.

"Pedestrians, including lots of kids going to Latimer Arts College, are also having to cross without the safety lights provide.

"It just seems crazy that they'd put the lights up and then leave them for months on end before they are turned on.

"I've asked and asked when they're going to be put into use but nobody seems to care."

The Northants Telegraph asked North Northamptonshire Council when the junction's traffic lights would be switched on, but we are yet to receive a response.

Replying to a social media comment by Mr Shaw, the council's highways team said the layout is the same as before the signals were installed but they were unable to give an exact date for when the lights would be turned on.

They said: "Energy supply is required and this is part of Redrow development works.