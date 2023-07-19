News you can trust since 1897
A6003 through Rockingham north of Corby to remain closed for rest of week

The main road at Rockingham shut without notice last Thursday
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST
The A6003 at Rockingham now won't reopen today. Image: Rockingham Village Facebook PageThe A6003 at Rockingham now won't reopen today. Image: Rockingham Village Facebook Page
The A6003 at Rockingham now won't reopen today. Image: Rockingham Village Facebook Page

A major commuter route in Corby will remain closed until the end of the week.

The A6003 at Main Street in Rockingham closed on Thursday last week (July 13) for repairs to a burst water main that has been an issue for many months on the steep hill at the southern edge of the village.

Residents weren’t given any notice of the work, and neither were people living in Cottingham or Gretton, where traffic has gravitated through during the closure.

The busy road had originally been due to reopen today (Wednesday, July 19) but Anglian Water confirmed this morning that the job had been more complicated than first thought and so the closure would not be lifted today as expected.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We are sorry for any traffic disruption on the A6003 in Rockingham today. We had needed to close the road to enable our teams to safely repair a burst main in the area.

“Our teams on site are working to complete the job but it has proved to be a more complicated job than usual and is taking longer than expected.

"With all things all going well, the road should be reopened by the end of the week. We are grateful to customers and road users for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”

The permission for the works to take place runs out next Monday (July 24) although it can be extended should it be necessary.

