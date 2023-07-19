The A6003 at Rockingham now won't reopen today. Image: Rockingham Village Facebook Page

A major commuter route in Corby will remain closed until the end of the week.

The A6003 at Main Street in Rockingham closed on Thursday last week (July 13) for repairs to a burst water main that has been an issue for many months on the steep hill at the southern edge of the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents weren’t given any notice of the work, and neither were people living in Cottingham or Gretton, where traffic has gravitated through during the closure.

The busy road had originally been due to reopen today (Wednesday, July 19) but Anglian Water confirmed this morning that the job had been more complicated than first thought and so the closure would not be lifted today as expected.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We are sorry for any traffic disruption on the A6003 in Rockingham today. We had needed to close the road to enable our teams to safely repair a burst main in the area.

“Our teams on site are working to complete the job but it has proved to be a more complicated job than usual and is taking longer than expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With all things all going well, the road should be reopened by the end of the week. We are grateful to customers and road users for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”