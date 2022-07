Emergency services are on the scene of a road collision on the A6003 Kettering to Corby road close to the Oakley Hay roundabout.

Northants Fire and Rescue have attended the scene and used specialist equipment to extract at least one occupant of a car at 9pm.

Firefighters from Corby and Kettering joined paramedics, ambulance crews and police officers are at the scene.

Emergency services were on the scene