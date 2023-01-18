A main road between Corby and Kettering has re-opened after emergency services were called to a van fire this morning (Wednesday, January 18).

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) and Northants Police received the 999 call just after 9am after a driver reported a fire in the back of their van.

Tailbacks built up as the fire was dealt with close to the Barford Bridge cottages and the Rushton turn.

A spokesman for NFRS said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a van on fire on the A6003 between Corby and Kettering, just after 9am today (January 18).

“A fire engine from Kettering attended the scene and on arrival found that the rear compartment of the van was on fire near the Oakley Hay roundabout.

“The flames had largely been extinguished prior to the arrival of the fire service, but the Kettering crew helped to remove the contents of the van and extinguish any further hotspots that were identified by thermal imaging cameras.

“The incident was handed over to Northamptonshire Police and the Kettering crew left the scene shortly before 9.45am.”

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The officers put the fire out which was in the back of the silver van. The fire service attended to make sure the vehicle was safe. It is believed the fire started as a result of faulty tools in the rear of the van. The driver was able to continue his journey.”