A6 near Rushden to be closed for two days in preparation for 'enabling further work' this summer
Commuters and drivers local to the Rushden area are being advised by North Northants Council (NNC) to avoid the A6 and instead divert their route through the High Street and Duck Street between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm.
An NNC spokesman said: “We are carrying out minor resurfacing works in this area in preparation for enabling further work this summer.
"These future works will involve surface dressing, which is a cost-effective road surface treatment used to prolong the life of roads that are starting to show the first signs of minor deterioration.
"It extends the life of the road surface, increases skid resistance, and seals the surface to stop water ingress, protecting it from damage caused by severe winter weather.
"Prior to surface dressing, carriageway patching will be undertaken to address any minor issues.”
Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained where possible, however delays are expected.
There will be no bus services through the route during the hours where work is due to take place.
