Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A section of the A6 will be closed on May 31 and June 3 as maintenance work is carried out to prepare the area for more works over the summer months.

Commuters and drivers local to the Rushden area are being advised by North Northants Council (NNC) to avoid the A6 and instead divert their route through the High Street and Duck Street between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm.

An NNC spokesman said: “We are carrying out minor resurfacing works in this area in preparation for enabling further work this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"These future works will involve surface dressing, which is a cost-effective road surface treatment used to prolong the life of roads that are starting to show the first signs of minor deterioration.

The A6 from John Clarke Way to Bedford Road in Rushden will be closed for maintenance on May 31 and June 3

"It extends the life of the road surface, increases skid resistance, and seals the surface to stop water ingress, protecting it from damage caused by severe winter weather.

"Prior to surface dressing, carriageway patching will be undertaken to address any minor issues.”

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained where possible, however delays are expected.