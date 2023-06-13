A6 near Desborough re-opens - but will have to close again this weekend for more maintenance

A section of the A6 near Desborough has re-opened after a three-day closure – but will have to shut again this weekend.

The stretch between the Desborough Road roundabout and the Braybrooke Road had been coned off since Friday so essential maintenance work could take place on a railway bridge.

This morning (Tuesday) it opened as planned under two-way traffic signals which will be removed by this afternoon.

The road will be closed again

But North Northamptonshire Council said the road will now have to close again this weekend because they found further issues which need work.

A council spokesman said: “Due to the nature of the works we identified further unknown maintenance needs that required attention.