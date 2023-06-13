News you can trust since 1897
A6 near Desborough re-opens - but will have to close again this weekend for more maintenance

The council says further ‘unknown maintenance needs’ were identified during their work over the weekend
By Sam Wildman
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 10:11 BST

A section of the A6 near Desborough has re-opened after a three-day closure – but will have to shut again this weekend.

The stretch between the Desborough Road roundabout and the Braybrooke Road had been coned off since Friday so essential maintenance work could take place on a railway bridge.

This morning (Tuesday) it opened as planned under two-way traffic signals which will be removed by this afternoon.

The road will be closed againThe road will be closed again
But North Northamptonshire Council said the road will now have to close again this weekend because they found further issues which need work.

A council spokesman said: “Due to the nature of the works we identified further unknown maintenance needs that required attention.

"Due to this the road will be closed again from 9.30am on Saturday, June 17, and will re-open when works are complete on Sunday afternoon/evening.”

