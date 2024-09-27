A6 between Rushden and Bedford closed as roads flood and Sharnbrook Academy shut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists wanting to use the A6 between Rushden and Bedford will have to find an alternative route due to a lengthy road closure due to floods.

Stagecoach Midlands have suspended the #50 service that runs between Kettering and Bedford, with all southbound buses terminating at Sharnbrook.

A spokesman said: “Due to road closures we are currently unable to serve Bedford. All buses will terminate in Sharnbrook. We are monitoring to situation hourly.”

Students who attend Sharnbrook Academy will be working from home after the school announced they would be closed today (Friday).

A message on X said: “Urgent - school closure today. We have made the decision to close Sharnbrook Academy to all students today (Friday, September 27. Further information to follow.”

The A6 is currently closed from the A6 Sharnbrook roundabout heading towards Bedford (southbound) and northbound from the Clapham roundabout.