A509 at Isham to close for five nights in August

Motorists using the A509 between Wellingborough and Kettering who usually travel via Isham will have to use an alternative route next month due to overnight roadworks.

The stretch of carriageway between the A14 junction 9 Pytchley Road roundabout to Station Road will be closed for resurfacing works.

Closures will take place each day from 8pm to 6am the following morning, starting on Monday, August 8, until Saturday, August 13.

The road closures start at 8pm on Monday, August 8.

Buckingham Group will be carrying out the works on behalf of North Northamptonshire Council.

The works coincide with another scheduled closure on the A14 slip roads at junction 10 for Barton Seagrave and Burton Latimer that will be in force from 8pm until 5am from Monday, August 8 until Friday, August 12.

It affects both the A14 eastbound and westbound exit slip roads at Barton Seagrave and lane closures will be in place for electrical works.