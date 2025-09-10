A45 westbound re-opened after two people cut out of car in A45 crash near Wellingborough

Northants Fire and Rescue have confirmed the westbound carriageway of the A45 is now open following a traffic collision this afternoon.

A crash on the A45 was reported to police at about 1.30pm today (Wednesday, September 10), with police, fire and air ambulance attending the scene near Wellingborough.

Two people were cut out of a car and have been referred to paramedics.

The westbound carriageway of the A45 is now open

A Northants Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “The eastbound carriageway will remain closed between the Wilby Way roundabout and the junction with Turnells Mill Lane, as efforts are made to recover the car that was involved in the incident. We anticipate the road will fully re-open within the next hour.

“Fire crews from Northamptonshire used special cutting equipment to cut the doors off the car that was involved in the collision and firefighters were able to release two people from the car. They have been left in the care of paramedics.”

Drivers may still encounter delays while the road begins to re-open.