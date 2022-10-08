A45 shut for FIVE more weekends between Northampton and Wellingborough

National Highways announced the eastbound carriageway would be shut on the final weekend in September and first of October while engineers worked on embankments near Great Doddington.

But the cones were back out on Saturday (October 8) and will be again EVERY weekend into November.

Drivers face five more weekends of closures on the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough

The road will be closed eastbound towards Wellingborough on the next three Saturdays and Sundays and then westbound towards Northampton on Saturdays October 28 and November 4 and Sundays October 29 and November 5.

Traffic including oversized HGVs are diverting off the A45 through villages to rejoin the trunk route at Turnells Mill Lane.

One lane is also shut westbound, just past the Wilby Way roundabout, leading to tailbacks to Wellingborough.

A spokesman said: “We’re now moving onto the next phase of our essential maintenance work on the A45 between Great Doddington (J11) and the Wilby Way (A45/A509) roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we can complete smaller activities under overnight carriageway closures, we’re not able to undertake the main works during night shifts due to time restrictions.

“To repair the slipped embankment we’re required to remove several thousand tonnes of earth, before replacing it with aggregate.

“This work will require weekend closures to provide our operatives and plant with a safe working environment.”

Weekend closures will begin at 8pm on Friday evening and will re-open by 6am on Monday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad