A45 reopens after multi vehicle collision near Wellingborough

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 6th Dec 2024, 20:51 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 20:52 BST
The A45 has reopened after the road was closed after a multi vehicle collision near Wellingborough.

Emergency services has been called to the scene at about 6.45pm this evening (Friday, December 6).

Highways England East Midlands said: “The A45 is now open westbound between thenA509 near Wilby and the B573 near Earls Barton following a multi vehicle collision.

Traffic is flowing freely with no reported delays. Thank you for your patience.”

