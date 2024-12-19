A45 delays after Range Rover involved in collision on road between Wellingborough and Rushden Lakes

The A45 eastbound was closed last night after police attended reports of a single-vehicle collision near the Wilby Way roundabout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was closed shortly after 7pm last night (Wednesday, December 18) so emergency services could attend the incident on the road between Wellingborough and Rushden Lakes

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “This was a single vehicle collision on the A45 eastbound between Wilby Way and Turnells Mill that was reported to us shortly after 7.05pm yesterday (December 18).

“The car was a grey Range Rover and the carriageway was closed while recovery took place. It re-opened at around 8.50pm.”

No injuries were reported to police.