The incident happened at around 1am on Saturday (November 16) morning

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a collision on the A45 has left a teenage boy with serious injuries.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a truck collided with a moped on the A45 near Wellingborough leaving the rider, a teenage boy, with serious injuries. He was later taken to hospital.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Witnesses are being sought after a moped rider was seriously injured following a collision on the westbound carriageway of the A45.

“At about 1am on Saturday, November 16, the driver of a white Iveco EuroCargo truck and the rider of a black Aprila SXR moped were in collision.

“The rider of the scooter – a teenage boy – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.”

Police officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking for anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident to contact [email protected], or Northamptonshire Police on 101.