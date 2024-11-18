A45 collision as teenage moped rider seriously injured in crash with truck near Wellingborough

By William Carter
Published 18th Nov 2024, 13:55 GMT
The incident happened at around 1am on Saturday (November 16) morning
The incident happened at around 1am on Saturday (November 16) morning
Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a collision on the A45 has left a teenage boy with serious injuries.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a truck collided with a moped on the A45 near Wellingborough leaving the rider, a teenage boy, with serious injuries. He was later taken to hospital.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “Witnesses are being sought after a moped rider was seriously injured following a collision on the westbound carriageway of the A45.

“At about 1am on Saturday, November 16, the driver of a white Iveco EuroCargo truck and the rider of a black Aprila SXR moped were in collision.

“The rider of the scooter – a teenage boy – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.”

Police officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking for anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident to contact [email protected], or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

