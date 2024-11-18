A45 collision as teenage moped rider seriously injured in crash with truck near Wellingborough
In the early hours of Saturday morning, a truck collided with a moped on the A45 near Wellingborough leaving the rider, a teenage boy, with serious injuries. He was later taken to hospital.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “Witnesses are being sought after a moped rider was seriously injured following a collision on the westbound carriageway of the A45.
“At about 1am on Saturday, November 16, the driver of a white Iveco EuroCargo truck and the rider of a black Aprila SXR moped were in collision.
“The rider of the scooter – a teenage boy – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.”
Police officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are asking for anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident to contact [email protected], or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
