A section of the A45 between Rushden Lakes and Chowns Mill roundabout has been closed, with reports of an accident in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commuters can expect significant delays as the road between Chowns Mill roundabout and the roundabout near Rushden Lakes is closed to traffic.

Police say the road is closed to allow the Air Ambulance to access the road after reports of a collision between a motorbike and a van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northants Police spokeswoman said: “This collision involved a van and a motorbike and it happened at about 3.30pm on the A45 westbound between the A6 and Rushden. “Both sides of the carriageway are shut while we deal with this incident and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”