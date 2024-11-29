A45 closed in both directions between Rushden Lakes and Chowns Mill roundabout after motorbike collides with van
Commuters can expect significant delays as the road between Chowns Mill roundabout and the roundabout near Rushden Lakes is closed to traffic.
Police say the road is closed to allow the Air Ambulance to access the road after reports of a collision between a motorbike and a van.
A Northants Police spokeswoman said: “This collision involved a van and a motorbike and it happened at about 3.30pm on the A45 westbound between the A6 and Rushden. “Both sides of the carriageway are shut while we deal with this incident and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
