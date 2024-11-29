A45 closed in both directions between Rushden Lakes and Chowns Mill roundabout after motorbike collides with van

By William Carter
Published 29th Nov 2024, 17:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A section of the A45 between Rushden Lakes and Chowns Mill roundabout has been closed, with reports of an accident in the area.

Commuters can expect significant delays as the road between Chowns Mill roundabout and the roundabout near Rushden Lakes is closed to traffic.

Police say the road is closed to allow the Air Ambulance to access the road after reports of a collision between a motorbike and a van.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northants Police spokeswoman said: “This collision involved a van and a motorbike and it happened at about 3.30pm on the A45 westbound between the A6 and Rushden. “Both sides of the carriageway are shut while we deal with this incident and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Related topics:Rushden LakesChowns MillA45RushdenAir ambulancePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice