A45 closed between Wellingborough and Northampton following serious crash

The A45 is closed between Wellingborough and Northampton

The A45 is likely to remain closed between Wellingborough and Northampton during rush hour on Monday morning (February 28) following a serious crash.

National Highways have no estimate for when the road will re-open following the smash between Earls Barton and Billing at around 10pm on Sunday night.

A spokesman said: "Due to the severity of the incident a full collision investigation will be required and therefore the road will be closed for a protracted period of time."

A diversion has been set up for traffic heading towards the M1, using the a509 and A428 Bedford Road towards Northampton while crash investigation work continues.