A45 Chowns Mill closures start tonight with more to come

Drivers have been urged to allow extra time for journeys when using a busy Northamptonshire roundabout that is to be partially closed over the next few days.

The long-running £24m improvement scheme at Chowns Mill near Higham Ferrers and Irthlingborough will see daytime and overnight closures.

To ensure the safety of workers and road users, sections of the junction have to be closed while resurfacing and other work is carried out.

A bird's eye view of the new junction

A spokesman for National Highways said: "From 8pm tonight (Friday) until 5am on Monday (November 8) the A45 westbound approach will be closed between Stanwick Lakes roundabout and Chowns Mill roundabout.

"The eastbound approach will also be closed overnight, from 7pm, but we are planning to open this side to traffic in the daytime, from approximately 5am.

"From Monday, November 8 until Friday, November 12 the south half of the Chowns Mill roundabout will be closed between 8pm and 5am each night.

"This will involve the A45 westbound closed from Stanwick Lakes roundabout to Rushden Lakes roundabout; the A6 north and southbound closed between Chowns Mill roundabout and Kimbolton Road roundabout and Station Road (A5028) closed at the roundabout."

Drivers have been urged to stick to the clearly signed diversion routes.

To find out more information about future closures email [email protected]

For live traffic updates follow the @HighwaysEMIDS Twitter feed.