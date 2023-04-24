A45 between Thrapston and Raunds re-opened after early morning closure after gaming equipment falls off lorry
The road was closed after an incident involving a lorry
A full closure of the A45 between Raunds and Thrapston has been lifted after an early-morning incident involving a lorry.
Northants Police attended the scene after a lorry shed its load of ‘gaming equipment’.
Both the the east and westbound carriageways were closed from the A14 junction to the B663 Ringstead-Raunds roundabout.
Highways England had warned drivers to avoid the area and follow diversions.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We received reports of gaming equipment in the carriageway shortly before 1.40am this morning (Monday, April 24). The road was closed between the McDonalds roundabout at Raunds and the A14.”