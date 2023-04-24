A full closure of the A45 between Raunds and Thrapston has been lifted after an early-morning incident involving a lorry.

Northants Police attended the scene after a lorry shed its load of ‘gaming equipment’.

Both the the east and westbound carriageways were closed from the A14 junction to the B663 Ringstead-Raunds roundabout.

Highways England had warned drivers to avoid the area and follow diversions.