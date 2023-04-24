News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Emmerdale star dies after ‘heart failure’
38 minutes ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
2 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
3 hours ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them

A45 between Thrapston and Raunds re-opened after early morning closure after gaming equipment falls off lorry

The road was closed after an incident involving a lorry

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:51 BST

A full closure of the A45 between Raunds and Thrapston has been lifted after an early-morning incident involving a lorry.

Northants Police attended the scene after a lorry shed its load of ‘gaming equipment’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both the the east and westbound carriageways were closed from the A14 junction to the B663 Ringstead-Raunds roundabout.

File pictureFile picture
File picture
Most Popular

Highways England had warned drivers to avoid the area and follow diversions.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We received reports of gaming equipment in the carriageway shortly before 1.40am this morning (Monday, April 24). The road was closed between the McDonalds roundabout at Raunds and the A14.”

Related topics:A45A14Highways EnglandMcDonalds