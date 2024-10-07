Traffic alert/National World

Emergency services are on the scene of a ‘serious collision’ on the A43 near Kettering.

Both directions of the road that links junction 7 of the A14 and the Rockingham Road roundabout on the A6003 have been closed since the incident took place this morning (Monday, October 7) at about 6.15am.

Police have confirmed the collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Motorists have been advised to find an alternative route as tailbacks have been reported on roads including the A14 past Rothwell.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Please be aware the A43 in Kettering is currently closed in both directions between junction 7 of the A14 and the A6003 roundabout following a serious collision.

"Officers are still at the scene of this collision, which occurred at about 6.15am this morning.

“The collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, who has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Motorists are advised to find an alternative route and we will provide further updates when we can. “Thank you for your patience while we deal with this incident.”