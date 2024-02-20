A43 between Kettering and Northampton closed after hunt hounds collide with traffic
At least three dogs have been killed after they collided with traffic on the main A43 trunk road between Kettering and Northampton at the Hannington crossroads.
The road was closed for more than an hour after the bodies of the hounds that had been running loose were retrieved.
Several vehicles were involved in the incident, leading to officers from Northants Police closing the carriageway.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers from Northamptonshire Police Rural Crime Team are appealing for witnesses after several hounds were reported to have been killed on the A43 carriageway, near to the Hannington crossroads, shortly after 4pm yesterday (Monday, February 19).
“At least three hounds were reported to have sadly been killed after being in collision with a number of vehicles, which prompted officers to close the carriageway to ensure that the remaining hounds were able to be safely removed from the vicinity and returned to the owners.
“The road re-opened at about 5.30pm however, the closure of the road caused major traffic disruption in the area, and we would like to thank everyone for their patience while we dealt with this incident.
“Officers from the Rural Crime Team will today (Tuesday, February 20) continue with their enquiries to establish the circumstances which led to this incident and are appealing for witnesses to please get in touch.”
Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident, including dash-cam footage of the incident, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 361 of February 19, 2024.