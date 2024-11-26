Commercial vehicles licenced to carry dangerous goods using the A14 have been targeted as part of a police campaign to improve safety on the county’s roads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police roads policing and safer roads teams, forensic collision investigation unit, neighbourhood policing and response teams, and Specials, joined with the DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) on a day of action.

Of the 30 vehicles checked on November 7, a total of 14 immediate prohibition notices were issued, which prevented the drivers from continuing their journeys until the defects and offences had been rectified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police forensic collision investigator and specialist vehicle examiner, Sgt Chris Gray, said: “Road safety is everyone’s responsibility, and it is disappointing that we still find commercial vehicles using our major road network in an unroadworthy condition.

A14 Kettering/Google

“With the support from our partners, we will continue to hold these days of action to ensure that everyone gets home safely, and that people using our roads are doing so both legally and responsibly.”

Officers in marked police cars escorted vehicles to the check site situated at the Rothwell Truckstop.

One driver may have regretted being obstructive to police officers at the check site when his insurance provider cancelled his policy after his white Mercedes Sprinter was found to be in such an unroadworthy and dangerous condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 41-year-old was arrested and subsequently charged with two offences – driving without third party insurance and driving a motor vehicle in such a condition it was likely to cause a danger.

Gheorghe Telu Ivan, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 8, where he was fined £50 and received six penalty endorsement points on his driving licence after pleading guilty to having no insurance.

Ivan was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge. However, the offence of driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous condition was withdrawn.

A 56-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of driving a white Volvo heavy goods vehicle whilst unfit through drugs and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While a 20-year-old man from Derbyshire and 35-year-old man from Leicester were released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of driving a green Lexus car and white Mercedes Sprinter van respectively while over the prescribed limit of a controlled drug.

In addition to this, one driver was issued with words of advice for not having the correct PPE (personal protection equipment) for the goods being carried, while another driver was spoken to for not having his Dangerous Goods Licence with him.

The immediate prohibition notices prevented the drivers from continuing their journeys until the defects and offences had been rectified.

Mechanical defects included unroadworthy tyres, non-working lights and braking systems, as well as illegal number plates, defective door and body conditions, as well as the driver not having a clear mirror and window views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While four vehicles had either overweight or insecure loads, five vehicles were seized for no insurance/licencing and tax, and one driver was found to have committed tachograph offences after exceeding their driving hours.

Anyone with information about road safety concerns can report it online at www.northants.police.uk/reportonline, call 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800555111.