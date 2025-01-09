A14 total closure for 10 nights for major overnight road works this month with 19-mile official diversion
The A1 – M1/M6 link road is due to be closed for a total of 12 nights for major overnight road works this month with 19-mile official diversion in place for vehicles.
East Midlands Highways maintenance teams will be closing the road overnight between Junction 1 and Junction 2 for resurfacing from weeknights Monday, January 13 to Friday, January 24.
A roadblock will be in place across both carriageways between 8pm and 6am, Monday to Friday.
A spokesman for East Midlands Highways said: “We're undertaking essential resurfacing on the A14 between Junction 1 and 2.
"As part of the work we’ll be resurfacing, retexturing and renewing all road markings to provide a smoother, safer carriageway for road users.
“We’ll be carrying out work overnight, Monday to Friday, between 8pm and 6am, from 13 to 24 January 2025.
“In order to carry out this work safely, we’ll require full closures of the A14 between Junctions 1 and 2 in both directions.”
During the closures, a fully signed diversion will be in place. Instead of the direct five-mile route, traffic will be directed to a 19.7-mile loop.
From Junction 1, traffic will signposted to use the A5199 through Thornby, Creaton, Spratton, Chapel Brampton to join the Northampton Road and Brampton Lane. Just before Boughton, the diversion will head back north on the A508 to Pitsford, Brixworth, Lamport, Maidwell and back onto the A14 at Junction 2.
Westbound A14 traffic will face the reverse journey.
Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout the work.
The spokesman for East Midlands Highways added: “Please follow diversions and allow extra time.
“We’ll make every effort to ensure the impact on the local community and travelling public is kept to a minimum.
"We always aim to work to the programme; however, unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions may mean changes.”
