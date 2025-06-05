A14 to close for bridge repairs as part of River Nene Viaduct Scheme near Thrapston

Drivers will face closures on the A14 later this year for bridge repairs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is due to get started on the A14 River Nene Viaduct Scheme later this summer and will lead to some closures while it is completed.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “We are replacing an expansion joint on the A14 Nene Viaduct between junction 12 and 13 near Thrapston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Expansion joints are flexible devices designed to accommodate movement within a structure due to thermal expansion or contraction, or other forces such as traffic.

The work will lead to some closures on the A14

"These joints prevent stress build-up and potential cracking or damage so it’s vital they are well-maintained and replaced when necessary.

"We are expecting most of the work to be carried out with overnight closures, in one direction at a time.”

A public information event when members of the project team will be on hand to talk about the upcoming scheme is being held in the Thrapston Co-Op car park on Tuesday, July 22 July between 11am and 6pm.