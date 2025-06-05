A14 to close for bridge repairs as part of River Nene Viaduct Scheme near Thrapston
Work is due to get started on the A14 River Nene Viaduct Scheme later this summer and will lead to some closures while it is completed.
A spokesman for National Highways said: “We are replacing an expansion joint on the A14 Nene Viaduct between junction 12 and 13 near Thrapston.
"Expansion joints are flexible devices designed to accommodate movement within a structure due to thermal expansion or contraction, or other forces such as traffic.
"These joints prevent stress build-up and potential cracking or damage so it’s vital they are well-maintained and replaced when necessary.
"We are expecting most of the work to be carried out with overnight closures, in one direction at a time.”
A public information event when members of the project team will be on hand to talk about the upcoming scheme is being held in the Thrapston Co-Op car park on Tuesday, July 22 July between 11am and 6pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.