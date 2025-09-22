A14 partially closed after man reported wandering on carriageway in Northamptonshire

By Alison Bagley
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 15:29 BST
A stretch of the A14 was partially closed during the early hours of Sunday after a man was reported wandering on carriageway in Northamptonshire.

Police officers closed a section between the turns for Rothwell – Junctions 3 and 4 to search for the man.

A friend of a man called emergency services shortly before 2am after ‘a concern for welfare’ alert.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northants Police said: “We received a call from a member of the public regarding a concern for welfare for a friend, who was walking on the A14 and near to traffic, before heading into nearby fields.

The A14 at Rothwell/Googleplaceholder image
The A14 at Rothwell/Google

“While officers searched for the man, signage was activated to warn traffic of a pedestrian in the carriageway and the A14 was briefly closed between junctions 3 and 4 at Rothwell.

“The man was later found safe, and the road reopened shortly before 4am.”

Related topics:NorthamptonshireA14Rothwell
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice