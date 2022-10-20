Officers from National Highways East Midlands are on the scene of flooding affecting the A14 near Kettering.

Eastbound traffic is currently facing a 15-minute delay between Junction 9 (A509 Isham) and Junction 10 (A6 Burton Latimer).

National Highways East Midlands said: “One lane (of two) is closed on the A14 eastbound in Northamptonshire between J9 (Kettering) and J10 (BurtonLatimer) due to flooding.”

Traffic alert

“The A14 westbound in Northamptonshire is now closed within Junction 9 due to flooding.

“There's just over 1.5 miles of congestion on approach.