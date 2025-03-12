A14 crash near Kettering with long delays in both directions
The road is partially blocked close to Junction 6 (Glendon), the turn for Woodlands Hospital.
Congestion is back to Junction 8 – the Northampton turn for the A43 and Kettering.
AA Roadwatch said the junction is ‘partially blocked’ with ‘long delays’ due to crash on A14 Westbound at J6 (Glendon).
Queueing traffic on the opposite side too is believed to be due to ‘onlookers’ with queues back to J3 Rothwell.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The collision between a lorry and a Land Rover, was reported to us at 8.52am today (March 12) on the A14 westbound between Junctions 8-7 (near to Woodlands Hospital).”