A14 crash leaves Kettering traffic backed up on school run

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 15:59 BST
A crash on the A14 near Kettering has led to traffic backing up on routes through the town.

Highways England has reported congestion on the A14 eastbound between junctions J7 Rothwell Road and J9 Kettering South – the turn for the A509.

Motorists have been trying to find a way through the jams and cars have been backing up in the town.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “Congestion is on the A14 eastbound between junctions J7 Kettering North and J9 Kettering South

“Normal traffic conditions are expected between 3.45pm and 4pm on May 8, 2025.

“There are currently delays of 15 minutes against expected traffic.”

For live traffic updates in Northamptonshire, visit the AA’s Northamptonshire traffic news page.

