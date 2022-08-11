A14 collision leads to traffic jams near Kettering

Motorists have been asked to avoid the A14 while police officers help drivers involved in a collision close to the Northampton Road junction with the A43.
Traffic has been building up eastbound between Junction 7 (Rothwell Road) and Junction 6.
The collision, between a car and an HGV, took place at about 1.30pm today (Thursday, August 11).
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We're currently dealing with a collision on the A14 eastbound between Junctions 6 and 7.
“There is a lot of traffic building up in the area so motorists are advised to avoid it for now while we deal with this incident. Thank you for your patience.”
The spokesman added: “Two people being treated by paramedics on the scene but not believed to be any life-threatening injuries at this time.”