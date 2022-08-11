A14 collision leads to traffic jams near Kettering

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists have been asked to avoid the A14 while police officers help drivers involved in a collision close to the Northampton Road junction with the A43.

Traffic has been building up eastbound between Junction 7 (Rothwell Road) and Junction 6.

The collision, between a car and an HGV, took place at about 1.30pm today (Thursday, August 11).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We're currently dealing with a collision on the A14 eastbound between Junctions 6 and 7.

“There is a lot of traffic building up in the area so motorists are advised to avoid it for now while we deal with this incident. Thank you for your patience.”